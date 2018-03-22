Homicide victim ID'd, charges to be filed soon, Clearfield County DA says

A Cambria County man died Tuesday after police say he was stabbed in Madera, Clearfield County.
State police responded to a Main Street apartment Tuesday to a report of an an injured man. There they found Joshua Allen Sahm, 30, of Blandsburg, bleeding and in need of transport to UPMC Altoona. He died in the ambulance.
Clearfield County District Attorney William Shaw said a male suspect has been lodged in Clearfield County Jail on a probation detainer, and that a criminal complaint charging the man with homicide will be filed in the "immediate future."
An autopsy in progress, Shaw said.
