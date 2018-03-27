What happened to Stephanie Skipper on 'The Voice'? Adam Levine made a big decision

State College native Stephanie Skipper has no shortage of fans, including the coaches of the show, but that wasn't quite enough to keep her spot on 'The Voice.'
Skipper's audition was a rendition of Kelly Clarkson's "Piece by Piece," which brought Clarkson to tears. Her second song on the show was "These Dreams" by Heart and was performed with Jackie Verna, another member of Team Adam in the battle round.
Levine, who Skipper tapped as her coach over Blake Shelton, did the picking Tuesday and chose Verna over Skipper. The State College native said she was "grateful" for the opportunity to be on show despite not moving on to the next round.
Levine called Verna's performance "astounding" and that they each sang "beautifully."
Shelton said "These Dreams" didn't fit Skipper's or Verna's styles, and said he'd pick Verna from a country perspective, and Clarkson said it was a toss up.
"Wow, I have no words," Verna said on Twitter. "I am so honored to have the chance to continue on @NBCTheVoice with #teamadam and now onto the knockouts!"
Skipper wished Verna luck as she continued to compete on 'The Voice."
"So proud of you, friend," Skipper said. "Shine baby shine! Knock em dead, I’ll be rooting you on."
