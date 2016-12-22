Obituaries
Penn State Football
Sports
Buy & Sell
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
E-Edition
Customer Service
Customer Service
Contact Us
Plus
E-Edition
Newsletters
Subscribe
About Us
News
Local
Penn State
Sandusky Scandal
Communities
Crime
Business
Education
Politics
Public Records
State
Nation/World
Weird News
Sports
Sports
College
Golf
High School
MLB
Motorsports
NFL
NHL
Outdoors
Penn State
State College Spikes
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Penn State Sports
PSU Sports
PSU Football
PSU Basketball
PSU Baseball
PSU Hockey
PSU Soccer
PSU Volleyball
PSU Wrestling
Nittany Lines Blog
Penn State Football
Living
Living
Announcements
Family Pages
Living Here Guide
Home & Garden
Entertainment
Entertainment
Weekender
Comics
Games & Puzzles
Celebrities
Horoscopes
Movie News & Reviews
Music
TV
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place An Ad
Contests & Promotions
December 22, 2016 3:55 PM
How Many Calories Does It Burn: Enter to Win a $25 Restaurant.com Gift Card!
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Contests & Promotions
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:20
Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop
Pause
0:42
Children get in holiday spirit with light reading
1:33
Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State
1:24
I was on a Muslim registry
2:56
Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC
0:35
Lawyer of Mom arrested makes statement about neighbor accused
1:31
Mother released after calling police to report assault
0:51
Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season
3:18
Summer concert at Beaver Stadium
0:55
Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
a day ago
Carolers sing We Wish You A Merry Christmas, other songs in Spanish
1:40
a day ago
Carolers sing We Wish You A Merry Christmas, other songs in Spanish
1:46
a day ago
Blade Runner 2049 Announcement
0:19
2 days ago
State College's Pete Haffner reacts to being named all-state in football
View more video
Contests & Promotions
How Many Calories Does It Burn: Enter to Win a $25 Restaurant.com Gift Card!
Entertainment Videos
Comments