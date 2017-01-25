Obituaries
Penn State Football
Sports
Buy & Sell
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
E-Edition
Customer Service
Customer Service
Contact Us
Plus
E-Edition
Newsletters
Subscribe
About Us
News
Local
Penn State
Sandusky Scandal
Communities
Crime
Business
Education
Politics
Public Records
State
Nation/World
Weird News
Sports
Sports
College
Golf
High School
MLB
Motorsports
NFL
NHL
Outdoors
Penn State
State College Spikes
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Penn State Sports
PSU Sports
PSU Football
PSU Basketball
PSU Baseball
PSU Hockey
PSU Soccer
PSU Volleyball
PSU Wrestling
Nittany Lines Blog
Penn State Football
Living
Living
Announcements
Family Pages
Living Here Guide
Home & Garden
Entertainment
Entertainment
Weekender
Comics
Games & Puzzles
Celebrities
Horoscopes
Movie News & Reviews
Music
TV
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place An Ad
Contests & Promotions
January 25, 2017 4:04 PM
Romantic Movie Trivia: Enter to Win a $25 Target Gift Card!
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Contests & Promotions
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:48
What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video
Pause
0:21
Crews work at scene of fatal I-80 crash
0:26
Police respond to reported shooting
1:43
Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer
1:43
2016 Election Day by the numbers
1:33
James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl
0:55
Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house
1:59
How Mary Tyler Moore changed television
1:41
Woman accused of killing husband says little at court hearing
2:19
Superfan man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
3 hours ago
Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck
1:22
3 hours ago
Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck
1:48
a day ago
What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video
0:36
2 days ago
Marchers gather for the Women's March on Washington
View more video
Contests & Promotions
Football Quiz: Win a $25 Restaurant.com Gift Card!
Entertainment Videos
Comments