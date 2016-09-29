‘Be More Chill’ leads new Penn State Centre Stage season

Penn State Centre Stage will present an anthem for today’s generation, and a story for anyone who experiences being an outsider, with the musical “Be More Chill” at Penn State’s Playhouse Theatre.
“Be More Chill” is based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, with a book by Joe Tracz. The show features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis, who supplied music for NBC’s “Smash.” This season opener for the Penn State School of Theatre is directed by John Simpkins.
Not quite one of the cool kids and not nerdy enough to fall in at the other end of his high school’s cliquey social spectrum, Jeremy Heere is an average and un-special teenager — almost invisible. That is, until he discovers a tiny supercomputer that gives him access to everything he wants: girls, parties, popularity. Truly the teenage dream — or so he thinks.
This science fiction rock musical follows Jeremy, played by Joseph Allen, and his search to find his own voice in the world. The audience sees the action of “Be More Chill” through Jeremy’s eyes, and, through this lens they experience the world as Jeremy does.
“What I love about Jeremy is that he represents each of us going throughout our own lives,” Allen said. “Jeremy believes that he is detrimentally average — overlooked and caught in a rut of mediocrity and nerdiness. We have all felt this way in our own lives, and Jeremy’s journey of becoming ‘squipped,’ trying to fit in, be cool and achieve the teenage dream serves as a mirror held up to the audience.”
“Be More Chill” explores themes that perfectly intersect the artists in the cast — the very simple, but often elusive, message that is at the heart of the piece.
“You don’t have to change who you are in order to be cool, be popular, land the girl or boy of your dreams, or find success in your life,” Simpkins said. “You simply have to ‘be more chill’ and people will value that. It is a powerful message for all of us, but especially for students going through their college growth experience.”
In the role of “The Squip,” a supercomputer, is Aidan Wharton. Contained inside a tiny pill, “The Squip” exists only in the mind of the protagonist, Jeremy.
“Throughout the show he gives Jeremy guidance through the harrowing obstacles of high school,” Wharton said. “In the metaphorical sense, ‘The Squip’ is the internal voice that we all have whether we reward ourselves with praise or, more often, criticize what we perceive as our shortcomings.”
Samantha Littleford plays Brooke, best friends with Chloe and the most popular and hottest girl in school.
“Brooke is desperately seeking Chloe’s validation even though she is constantly living in her shadow,” Littleford said. “She ends up becoming interested in Jeremy when he is first ‘squipped.’ She is the first person in the show to notice Jeremy in a different light.”
Iconis is under commission by Penn State’s musical theater program to write an original musical for the senior class. Last year he visited to meet the students for whom he is writing, and this fall he is developing a brand new musical specifically for those actors. The project will culminate in concerts in State College and in New York City, and Penn State will remain a development partner on the show as well.
“This is the only commission of its kind in the country, and we wanted to take advantage of one of NYC’s hottest new musical theater writers being with us this fall,” Simpkins said.
“Be More Chill” has a unique voice that many people haven’t experienced, and Allen is excited to bring it to Penn State and to the area.
“Joe Iconis’ score captures the angst, heartbeat and language of young people — it speaks like kids in the most authentic of ways,” he said. “The script and score feel like an extension of our everyday colloquialisms that carry this zany and hilarious story.”
“This production intends to convey that this coming-of-age stuff is temporary, as we all go through it and it is necessary that we are not alone in it,” Littleford said. “It is a reminder that we as individuals have everything we could possibly need to lead a successful, happy life by just being ourselves. In short, we are enough.”
As someone who has worked with Iconis for years, Simpkins said there is nothing that beats watching people experience Iconis’ writing for the first time.
“Artists have a sense of ownership because the process has been so centered on them,” Simpkins said. “Audiences are always laughing as they leave the theater, wondering how someone can hatch such a zany idea for a musical and manage to tie it to their lives somehow. Everyone finds a character to relate to — someone who was ‘them’ on the stage — and the music has an infectious quality that forces toe-tapping and smiling.”
Allen hopes that people walk away from “Be More Chill” reflecting on the actions they take to try and fit in, something that he feels as well.
“What this show has made me do is really think about the amount of effort I put into things out of my control or that don’t matter,” he said. “At the end of the day, ‘Be More Chill’ is a blast. The audience is going to buckle up and take a crazy, zany, hilarious, authentic journey that will leave them rocking out as they leave.”
IF YOU GO
- What: Penn State Centre Stage’s “Be More Chill”
- When: Oct. 4-Oct. 15
- Where: Playhouse Theatre, University Park
- Info: www.theatre.psu.edu
