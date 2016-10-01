Kanye West takes performance to new heights at Bryce Jordan Center

Grammy-award winning artist Kanye West performed Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The concert was part of West’s “Saint Pablo” tour, which was sparked by the release of his seventh consecutive chart-topping album, “The Life Of Pablo.” The tour has consisted of shows in major cities across the country. However, the concert at Penn State was his only college stop on the tour.
Upon arriving at the Jordan Center, spectators found something completely different about this show. Instead of having a normal stage at one end of the arena, West hung his stage from the rafters creating the feeling that he was floating above the crowd.
“I’ve never seen anything quite like it. He’s really changed the game,” said junior Sam Owen, of Lewisberry.
Above West was a massive set of lights that covered the entire length of the venue, taking six people to control and radiating red and orange underneath as West was lifted above the ground.
The show had no opener. With a midnight fog engulfing the venue, the crowd erupted when West opened the concert with “Father Stretch My Hands.” The bass shook the entire BJC as a mass of students danced under the glowing beams of the stage above their heads.
“If you’re in the middle of the floor, be ready to mosh. If you aren’t ready you might as well stand to the side. This is Saint Pablo,” said West.
Matt Castle is a Penn State journalism student.
