October 5, 2016 12:55 PM

Fairs, fests and other fall favorites

By Jessica McAllister

jmcallister@centredaily.com

It’s officially fall — and it even feels that way — so if you’ve been waiting for your first apple dumpling or pumpkin-spice anything, the wait is over.

That means it’s also time to pick your pumpkins, your Halloween costume and to check out any number of the fall celebrations our region has to offer. Below is a sampling of what’s coming up. Check calendar.centredaily.com to keep up to date with all events and activities.

Oktoberfest

What: Tussey Mountain saves you a trip to Munich but offers the food, brews and music one would expect from a German celebration.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Tussey Mountain, 341 Bear Meadows Road, Boalsburg

Info: www.tusseymountain.com

Cranberry Festival

What: Pick cranberries during a bog walk. Other activities include pumpkin painting and pumpkin races.

When: noon-5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Black Moshannon State Park, 4216 Beaver Road, Philipsburg

Info: events.dcnr.pa.gov/

Wasson Farm’s Fall Fest

What: Two weekends of hayrides to the pumpkin patch, corn maze, animals and games. And it’s not just for kids — wine and hard cider tastings are also on the menu.

When: Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 15-16

Where: Wasson Farm Market, 2545 Shingletown Road, State College

Info: 237-2339 or on Facebook

Apple Festival

What: A chance to load up on apples and pumpkins. There’s also craft vendors, a petting zoo and activities like the apple slingshot.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 15

Where: Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda

Info: www.wayfruitfarm.com

Pumpkin Giveaway for The Arboretum at Penn State’s Jack-o’-Lantern Contest

What: The Arboretum at Penn State has 1,000 pumpkins to give to carvers who’d like to have their work displayed during next weekend’s lighted display. Get there early — the supply won’t last long.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Arboretum at Penn State, University Park

Info: arboretum.psu.edu

Lighted Jack-o’-Lantern Display

What: See hundreds of carved pumpkins — from young artists to experts — illuminated at the arboretum as part of the annual Pumpkin Festival.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 14-15; family activities start at 4 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: The Arboretum at Penn State, University Park

Info: arboretum.psu.edu

Bellefonte Fall Festival

What: A celebration of autumn in Talleyrand Park, featuring a Halloween parade.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15 (parade lines up at the Bellefonte YMCA at 12:30 p.m.)

Where: Talleyrand Park, Bellefonte

Info: www.bellefontechamber.org, www.visitbellefonte.com

Downtown Fall Festival

What: The 17th annual event that features a pumpkin patch, kids crafts, live entertainment, dessert contest and more.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: South Allen Street, State College

Info: www.downtownstatecollege.com

Fall Festival at Krislund

What: Sample Krislund’s zip line and climbing wall and take part in more seasonal activities including building a scarecrow and painting pumpkins.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: Krislund Camp and Conference Center, 189 Krislund Drive, Madisonburg

Info: www.krislund.org

Harvest Fest

What: Celebrate the grape harvest with wine tastings and food from local vendors.

When: noon-5 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: Mount Nittany Vineyard and Winery, 300 Houser Road, Centre Hall

Info: www.mtnittanywinery.com

Miles-Humes House Paranormal Investigation

What: Is the 202-year-old Miles-Humes House haunted? Join the Spring Hill Paranormal Investigators while they try to find out during this fundraiser for the Centre County Library Historical Museum.

When: 5-8 p.m. and 9 p.m.-midnight Oct. 15

Where: Miles-Humes House, 203 N. Allegheny St., Bellefonte

Info: 355-1516 ext. 214, centrecountylibrary.org. Registration required.

Millbrook Marsh Fall Foliage Walk

What: A stroll with a naturalist to learn about the changing seasons and how to track seasonal changes in your own backyard.

When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Millbrook Marsh Nature Center, 548 Puddintown Road, State College

Info: www.crpr.org

Pumpkin Festival

What: A last chance to get the gourd of your dreams, with a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda

Info: www.wayfruitfarm.com

Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival

What: Chunkin’, of course. This year’s event, which is a fundraiser for the Howard Volunteer Fire Company, features 10 new machines with operators who hope to impress the crowd by hurling pumpkins out of sight.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: Bald Eagle State Park, Howard

Info: www.facebook.com/HowardFireCompanyFallPunkinChunkinFestival/

Philipsburg Harvest Fest

What: A parade, among other activities and events.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (parade at noon)

Where: downtown Philipsburg

Info: www.facebook.com/Philipsburg-Harvest-Festival-120288228076184/

