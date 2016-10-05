Fairs, fests and other fall favorites

It’s officially fall — and it even feels that way — so if you’ve been waiting for your first apple dumpling or pumpkin-spice anything, the wait is over.
That means it’s also time to pick your pumpkins, your Halloween costume and to check out any number of the fall celebrations our region has to offer. Below is a sampling of what’s coming up. Check calendar.centredaily.com to keep up to date with all events and activities.
Oktoberfest
What: Tussey Mountain saves you a trip to Munich but offers the food, brews and music one would expect from a German celebration.
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Tussey Mountain, 341 Bear Meadows Road, Boalsburg
Info: www.tusseymountain.com
Cranberry Festival
What: Pick cranberries during a bog walk. Other activities include pumpkin painting and pumpkin races.
When: noon-5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Black Moshannon State Park, 4216 Beaver Road, Philipsburg
Info: events.dcnr.pa.gov/
Wasson Farm’s Fall Fest
What: Two weekends of hayrides to the pumpkin patch, corn maze, animals and games. And it’s not just for kids — wine and hard cider tastings are also on the menu.
When: Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 15-16
Where: Wasson Farm Market, 2545 Shingletown Road, State College
Info: 237-2339 or on Facebook
Apple Festival
What: A chance to load up on apples and pumpkins. There’s also craft vendors, a petting zoo and activities like the apple slingshot.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 15
Where: Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda
Info: www.wayfruitfarm.com
Pumpkin Giveaway for The Arboretum at Penn State’s Jack-o’-Lantern Contest
What: The Arboretum at Penn State has 1,000 pumpkins to give to carvers who’d like to have their work displayed during next weekend’s lighted display. Get there early — the supply won’t last long.
When: 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: The Arboretum at Penn State, University Park
Info: arboretum.psu.edu
Lighted Jack-o’-Lantern Display
What: See hundreds of carved pumpkins — from young artists to experts — illuminated at the arboretum as part of the annual Pumpkin Festival.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 14-15; family activities start at 4 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: The Arboretum at Penn State, University Park
Info: arboretum.psu.edu
Bellefonte Fall Festival
What: A celebration of autumn in Talleyrand Park, featuring a Halloween parade.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15 (parade lines up at the Bellefonte YMCA at 12:30 p.m.)
Where: Talleyrand Park, Bellefonte
Info: www.bellefontechamber.org, www.visitbellefonte.com
Downtown Fall Festival
What: The 17th annual event that features a pumpkin patch, kids crafts, live entertainment, dessert contest and more.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: South Allen Street, State College
Info: www.downtownstatecollege.com
Fall Festival at Krislund
What: Sample Krislund’s zip line and climbing wall and take part in more seasonal activities including building a scarecrow and painting pumpkins.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: Krislund Camp and Conference Center, 189 Krislund Drive, Madisonburg
Info: www.krislund.org
Harvest Fest
What: Celebrate the grape harvest with wine tastings and food from local vendors.
When: noon-5 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: Mount Nittany Vineyard and Winery, 300 Houser Road, Centre Hall
Info: www.mtnittanywinery.com
Miles-Humes House Paranormal Investigation
What: Is the 202-year-old Miles-Humes House haunted? Join the Spring Hill Paranormal Investigators while they try to find out during this fundraiser for the Centre County Library Historical Museum.
When: 5-8 p.m. and 9 p.m.-midnight Oct. 15
Where: Miles-Humes House, 203 N. Allegheny St., Bellefonte
Info: 355-1516 ext. 214, centrecountylibrary.org. Registration required.
Millbrook Marsh Fall Foliage Walk
What: A stroll with a naturalist to learn about the changing seasons and how to track seasonal changes in your own backyard.
When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Millbrook Marsh Nature Center, 548 Puddintown Road, State College
Info: www.crpr.org
Pumpkin Festival
What: A last chance to get the gourd of your dreams, with a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda
Info: www.wayfruitfarm.com
Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival
What: Chunkin’, of course. This year’s event, which is a fundraiser for the Howard Volunteer Fire Company, features 10 new machines with operators who hope to impress the crowd by hurling pumpkins out of sight.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Bald Eagle State Park, Howard
Info: www.facebook.com/HowardFireCompanyFallPunkinChunkinFestival/
Philipsburg Harvest Fest
What: A parade, among other activities and events.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (parade at noon)
Where: downtown Philipsburg
Info: www.facebook.com/Philipsburg-Harvest-Festival-120288228076184/
