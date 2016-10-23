Josh Gallagher brings country flavor to ‘The Voice’

The beat goes on for Josh Gallagher.
Last week, the Johnstown native threw his back and his vocals into a powerhouse performance of “Stranger in My House.”
By the time he was done, Gallagher had beaten out rival/teammate Blaine Long, elicited the praise of mentor Blake Shelton and secured an ongoing spot on season 11 of NBC’s “The Voice.”
All in all, not bad for a Monday.
“It’s pretty awesome I’m still in this thing and we’ll see how far it goes,” Gallagher said.
It almost didn’t get past the packing phase.
Gallagher was living and playing gigs in Nashville when he was given the opportunity to drive to Atlanta and audition for season 12 of “The Voice.”
They liked what they heard — so much so that they wanted Gallagher to hop on a plane the next morning and fly to Los Angeles to join the cast of the 11th season.
He made it through the four-hour drive back to Nashville and approximately half a suitcase before his nerves started to kick into high gear.
“I got done packing and I was like ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’ ” Gallagher said.
If last Monday’s installment of “The Voice” proved anything it was that yes, he absolutely can do this — and pretty well, too.
Gallagher has been playing music since he was a child, a hobby turned passion turned casualty of a growing boy’s obsession with sports.
He turned serious about music again in college and has never looked back. Country is Gallagher’s genre of choice and he isn’t looking to make a change any time soon.
“That’s American music, man,” Gallagher said.
His devotion to country is one of the reasons that he gravitated toward Blake Shelton’s team on “The Voice.” The elder musician has helped Gallagher in his quest to enhance his stage presence.
“He’s shown me a lot of things that I was doing, but not correctly,” Gallagher said.
Now he feels more connected to each song — a competitive advantage that should come in handy as the battles on “The Voice” continue to heat up.
“It’s literally out for blood now,” Gallagher said.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
