Entertainment

November 21, 2016 8:52 PM

Kanye West hospitalized after canceling national tour, reports say

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

Two days after cutting short his show in Sacramento, Calif., and on the same day the rest of his national tour was canceled, rapper Kanye West has been hospitalized for observation, according to NBC and TMZ.

West, 39, was taken by paramedics to the hospital on Monday afternoon, according to both reports. TMZ reported West was suffering from “severe sleep deprivation” and had to be restrained as he was transported to UCLA Medical Center. However, the Los Angeles Times reported that authorities said West had agreed to seek medical treatment.

Kanye West fans rethink devotion after L.A. concert cancellation

Kabir Bhullar and Brandon Mazal were among the disappointed fans who made it to The Forum in Inglewood only to find out that Kanye West had canceled his show Sunday, November 20, 2016.

Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee

West had been scheduled to play in Fresno, Calif., on Tuesday night as part of his Saint Pablo Tour, but the tour was canceled Monday.

On Saturday night, West performed two songs and then went on a 30-minute rant before stopping his show in Sacramento. West attacked fellow hip-hop stars Jay-Z and Beyoncé during his rant.

Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)

Warning: Video includes offensive language. During his Sacramento show at Golden 1 Center, Kanye West made a rambling speech before walking offstage.

Taryn Luna The Sacramento Bee

West, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian, has found a way to stay in the headlines since the release of his 2004 debut album “The College Dropout.”

He has feuded with Taylor Swift and said former President George W. Bush “doesn’t care about black people” during a TV fundraiser for Hurricane Katrina victims.

Kings' Cousins feels bad for Kanye fans who sacrificed time, money

"I just feel bad for the people that worked hard to pay for those tickets," DeMarcus Cousins said about Kanye West during his "Saint Pablo Tour" on Saturday after the Kings' 102-99 victory against the Toronto Raptors at the Golden 1 Center.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Just last week, West — who said he is considering a presidential run in 2020 — said he would have voted for Republican nominee Donald Trump if he had voted in the election.

Fans react to Kanye West's praise of President-elect Donald Trump

Kanye West fans were sent home early on Saturday when West walked off stage at the Golden 1 Center after performing for only 30 minutes. Dispointed fans stuck around the arena to share their opinions on the latest West news. When it came to Kanye's praise

Andrew Seng The Sacramento Bee

Tweeting about Kanye West: How to get retweeted 10,500 times

Vince Vicari tweets a description of Kanye West abruptly ending his Golden 1 Center performance in Sacramento Saturday night and it went viral.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Gifted - official trailer

View more video

Entertainment Videos