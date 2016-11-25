Philipsburg events aim for Christmas spirit

The holiday season will get underway in Philipsburg in about a week with the Christmas Kickoff event on Dec. 3.
Lead by Santa and his reindeer friends, Rudolph and Rudy, the Christmas Parade will commence at noon along Front Street.
After the parade, the public is welcome to join Santa at Front and Centre Productions, located at 203 N. Front St., to have their photo taken with him free of charge. However, Philipsburg Main Street Manager Dana Shoemaker said participants have to bring their own cameras.
A cookie walk will also take place during the photo session.
At 3 p.m., Rowland Theatre will be screening the recently released Disney movie “Moana.” Tickets will be $5, according to Shoemaker.
“Christmas Kickoff brings a sense of Christmas spirit, and it’s a really fun time,” Shoemaker said. “We’re encouraging people to come downtown and support our local businesses and merchants.”
About a week after Christmas Kickoff, the public will have the opportunity to go on a tour of historic buildings and homes throughout Philipsburg.
On Dec. 11, participants will receive a map of the various locations featured on the self-guided Historic Holiday tour, according to Shoemaker. The tour will be available from 1 to 5 p.m., and will highlight more than a dozen private mansions and churches decorated for the holiday season. Tickets will be $10.
IF YOU GO
What: Philipsburg Christmas Kickoff
When: 11- a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3; parade starts at noon
Where: Front Street, Philipsburg
Comments