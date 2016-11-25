A guide to Centre County holiday events

Nov. 26
Fall Craft and Gift Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Bald Eagle High School, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate.
Milesburg “Home Town” Christmas, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Milesburg. 355-8886.
Nov. 30
The Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. www.pa christmasshow.com.
Dec. 1
The Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. www.pa christmasshow.com.
Dec. 2
Boalsburg Hometown Christmas cookie contest entries drop off, 2-6 p.m., Boalsburg Heritage Museum, 304 E. Main St., Boalsburg. boalsburgvillage conservancy.org.
Merry Millheim, various locations, Millheim.
Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Matson Museum of Anthropology, 409 Carpenter Building, University Park. anth.la.psu.edu.
The Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. www.pa christmasshow.com.
Stocking Stuffer Antique, Art & Fine Craft Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Centre Furnace Mansion, 1001 E. College Ave., State College.
Lemont Christmas Market, 5-8 p.m., the Granary, 133 Mount Nittany Road, Lemont. www.lemont village.org.
December First Friday, 5-9 p.m., downtown State College. www.FirstFriday StateCollege.com.
Williamsport Civic Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m., Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. 570-326-2424, www .caclive.com.
Christmas Joy!, A Concert by Arietta Women’s Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St., State College. www.glcpa.org.
Dec. 3
Boalsburg Hometown Christmas, various locations, Boalsburg. boalsburg villageconservancy.org.
Merry Millheim, various locations, Millheim.
Polar Bear Plunge, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Black Moshannon State Park, 4216 Beaver Road, Philipsburg. www.ymcaofcentrecounty .org.
Juried Winter Craft Market, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Mount Nittany Middle School, 656 Brandywine Drive, State College. www.wintercraft market.com.
The Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. www.pa christmasshow.com.
Elves’ Gift Shop, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Park Forest Middle School, 2180 School Drive, State College.
Friends of the Palmer Museum of Art Holiday Art and Ornament Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Palmer Museum, University Park. www.palmermuseum.psu .edu.
Lemont Christmas Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the Granary, 133 Mount Nittany Road, Lemont. www.lemontvillage.org.
Winter Craft and Local Food Fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., The Meetinghouse on Atherton, 318 S. Atherton St., State College. www.taprootkitchen.org.
Design your own gift wrap, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlowlibrary.org.
Habitat for Humanity Gingerbread Build, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3, Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 208 W. Foster Ave., State College. www.eventbrite.com/e/habitat-for-humanity-gingerbread-house-build-tickets-29331285665.
Polar Express, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlowlibrary .org.
Live Nativity, 5-7 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 218 N. Church St., Boalsburg. 466-7162, stjohnsuccboalsburg .wordpress.com.
Williamsport Civic Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” 4 p.m., Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. 570-326-2424, www .caclive.com.
Dec. 4
Merry Millheim, various locations, Millheim.
The Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. www .pachristmasshow.com.
Holiday Home Tour, 1-5 p.m., Hillcrest Avenue, State College.
Stocking Stuffer Antique, Art & Fine Craft Sale, noon-4 p.m., Centre Furnace Mansion, 1001 E. College Ave., State College. www.centrehistory.org/stockingstuffer.
Design your own gift wrap, 2-4:20 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlow library.org.
Polar Express, 2-4:20 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlowlibrary .org.
Christmas Tea and Candlelight Tour, 3-6 p.m., Boal Mansion, 163 Boal Estate Drive, Boalsburg. 876-0129, www.boal museum.com. Reservations required.
Valley Voices: Christmas Concert, 3 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Front St., Philipsburg.
Nebraska Theatre Caravan’s “A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. 570-326-2424, www.caclive.com.
Dec. 9
Festival of Trees, 4-8 p.m., Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology, 540 N. Harrison Road, Pleasant Gap. www.ccunitedway.org/festival-trees.
Handmade Holiday Market, 5-9 p.m., Bremen Town Ballroom, 105 E. Main St., Millheim.
The Arboretum at Penn State’s Winter Celebration, 5-7 p.m., The Arboretum at Penn State, University Park. 865-9118, arboretum.psu.edu.
Bellefonte Victorian Christmas opening ceremonies, 6:30 p.m., Bellefonte Elementary School, 100 W. Linn St., Bellefonte. www.bellefonte victorianchristmas.com.
Dec. 10
Bellefonte Victorian Christmas, 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., various locations, Bellefonte. www.bellefonte victorianchristmas.com.
Festival of Trees, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology, 540 N. Harrison Road, Pleasant Gap. www.ccunitedway.org/festival-trees.
Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ferguson Township Elementary School, 215 W. Pine Grove Road, Pine Grove Mills. brandiwagner 79@gmail.com.
Run Rudolph Run 5K, 9 a.m., downtown State College. www.leftrightrepeat .net.
Handmade Holiday Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bremen Town Ballroom, 105 E. Main St., Millheim.
Design your own gift wrap, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlowlibrary.org.
Polar Express, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlowlibrary .org.
Victorian Christmas High Tea, 1 and 3 p.m., Reynolds Mansion, 101 W. Linn St., Bellefonte. www.reynolds mansion.com/en-us/. Reservations required.
Santa in the Cave, 1-4 p.m., Lincoln Caverns, 7703 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon. lincoln caverns.com.
Central Pa. Dance Workshop’s “December Down Under,” 7:30 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.
Performing Arts School of Central Pennsylvania’s “The Nutcracker,” 7:30 p.m., Eisenhower Auditorium, University Park. 800-ARTS-TIX.
Dec. 11
Bellefonte Victorian Christmas, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., various locations, Bellefonte. www.bellefonte victorianchristmas.com.
Festival of Trees, noon-4 p.m., Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology, 540 N. Harrison Road, Pleasant Gap. www.ccunitedway.org/festival-trees.
Historic Holiday Tour, 1-5 p.m. Dec. 11, downtown Philipsburg. 577-3954, mainst@philipsburgpa.org.
Santa in the Cave, 1-4 p.m., Lincoln Caverns, 7703 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon. lincoln caverns.com.
Victorian Christmas High Tea, 1 p.m., Reynolds Mansion, 101 W. Linn St., Bellefonte. www.reynolds mansion.com/en-us/. Reservations required.
Design your own gift wrap, 2-4:20 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlow library.org.
Polar Express, 2-4:20 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlowlibrary .org.
The Pennsylvania Centre Orchestra’s “Messiah,” 7:30 p.m., Schwab Auditorium, University Park. 312 Old Main, University Park. www.centreorchestra .org.
Dec. 14
The Art of Music: “Songs of the Season,” 12:10-1 p.m., Palmer Museumm University Park. www .palmermuseum.psu.edu.
The Pennsylvania Centre Orchestra’s “Messiah,” 7:30 p.m., Schwab Auditorium, University Park. 312 Old Main, University Park. www.centreorchestra .org.
Dec. 16
Centre Dance’s “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www .thestatetheatre.org.
Dec. 17
Centre Dance’s “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www .thestatetheatre.org.
Kenny Rogers: The Gambler’s Last Deal Christmas and Hits Tour, 7:30 p.m., Eisenhower Auditorium, University Park. www.cpa .psu.edu.
Dec. 18
Allegheny Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker,” 1 p.m., Mishler Theatre, 1212 12th Ave., Altoona. 944-9434, mishlertheatre.org.
Centre Dance’s “The Nutcracker,” 3 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.the statetheatre.org.
Dec. 21
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.
Dec. 22
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.
Dec. 23
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.
Dec. 31
First Night, noon-midnight, downtown State College. www.firstnight statecollege.com.
