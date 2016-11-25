Entertainment

November 25, 2016 9:29 AM

A guide to Centre County holiday events

Nov. 26

Fall Craft and Gift Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Bald Eagle High School, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate.

Milesburg “Home Town” Christmas, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Milesburg. 355-8886.

Nov. 30

The Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. www.pa christmasshow.com.

Dec. 1

The Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. www.pa christmasshow.com.

Dec. 2

Boalsburg Hometown Christmas cookie contest entries drop off, 2-6 p.m., Boalsburg Heritage Museum, 304 E. Main St., Boalsburg. boalsburgvillage conservancy.org.

Merry Millheim, various locations, Millheim.

Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Matson Museum of Anthropology, 409 Carpenter Building, University Park. anth.la.psu.edu.

The Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. www.pa christmasshow.com.

Stocking Stuffer Antique, Art & Fine Craft Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Centre Furnace Mansion, 1001 E. College Ave., State College.

Lemont Christmas Market, 5-8 p.m., the Granary, 133 Mount Nittany Road, Lemont. www.lemont village.org.

December First Friday, 5-9 p.m., downtown State College. www.FirstFriday StateCollege.com.

Williamsport Civic Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m., Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. 570-326-2424, www .caclive.com.

Christmas Joy!, A Concert by Arietta Women’s Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St., State College. www.glcpa.org.

Dec. 3

Boalsburg Hometown Christmas, various locations, Boalsburg. boalsburg villageconservancy.org.

Merry Millheim, various locations, Millheim.

Polar Bear Plunge, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Black Moshannon State Park, 4216 Beaver Road, Philipsburg. www.ymcaofcentrecounty .org.

Juried Winter Craft Market, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Mount Nittany Middle School, 656 Brandywine Drive, State College. www.wintercraft market.com.

The Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. www.pa christmasshow.com.

Elves’ Gift Shop, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Park Forest Middle School, 2180 School Drive, State College.

Friends of the Palmer Museum of Art Holiday Art and Ornament Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Palmer Museum, University Park. www.palmermuseum.psu .edu.

Lemont Christmas Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the Granary, 133 Mount Nittany Road, Lemont. www.lemontvillage.org.

Winter Craft and Local Food Fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., The Meetinghouse on Atherton, 318 S. Atherton St., State College. www.taprootkitchen.org.

Design your own gift wrap, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlowlibrary.org.

Habitat for Humanity Gingerbread Build, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3, Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 208 W. Foster Ave., State College. www.eventbrite.com/e/habitat-for-humanity-gingerbread-house-build-tickets-29331285665.

Polar Express, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlowlibrary .org.

Live Nativity, 5-7 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 218 N. Church St., Boalsburg. 466-7162, stjohnsuccboalsburg .wordpress.com.

Williamsport Civic Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” 4 p.m., Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. 570-326-2424, www .caclive.com.

Dec. 4

Merry Millheim, various locations, Millheim.

The Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. www .pachristmasshow.com.

Holiday Home Tour, 1-5 p.m., Hillcrest Avenue, State College.

Stocking Stuffer Antique, Art & Fine Craft Sale, noon-4 p.m., Centre Furnace Mansion, 1001 E. College Ave., State College. www.centrehistory.org/stockingstuffer.

Design your own gift wrap, 2-4:20 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlow library.org.

Polar Express, 2-4:20 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlowlibrary .org.

Christmas Tea and Candlelight Tour, 3-6 p.m., Boal Mansion, 163 Boal Estate Drive, Boalsburg. 876-0129, www.boal museum.com. Reservations required.

Valley Voices: Christmas Concert, 3 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Front St., Philipsburg.

Nebraska Theatre Caravan’s “A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. 570-326-2424, www.caclive.com.

Dec. 9

Festival of Trees, 4-8 p.m., Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology, 540 N. Harrison Road, Pleasant Gap. www.ccunitedway.org/festival-trees.

Handmade Holiday Market, 5-9 p.m., Bremen Town Ballroom, 105 E. Main St., Millheim.

The Arboretum at Penn State’s Winter Celebration, 5-7 p.m., The Arboretum at Penn State, University Park. 865-9118, arboretum.psu.edu.

Bellefonte Victorian Christmas opening ceremonies, 6:30 p.m., Bellefonte Elementary School, 100 W. Linn St., Bellefonte. www.bellefonte victorianchristmas.com.

Dec. 10

Bellefonte Victorian Christmas, 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., various locations, Bellefonte. www.bellefonte victorianchristmas.com.

Festival of Trees, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology, 540 N. Harrison Road, Pleasant Gap. www.ccunitedway.org/festival-trees.

Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ferguson Township Elementary School, 215 W. Pine Grove Road, Pine Grove Mills. brandiwagner 79@gmail.com.

Run Rudolph Run 5K, 9 a.m., downtown State College. www.leftrightrepeat .net.

Handmade Holiday Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bremen Town Ballroom, 105 E. Main St., Millheim.

Design your own gift wrap, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlowlibrary.org.

Polar Express, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlowlibrary .org.

Victorian Christmas High Tea, 1 and 3 p.m., Reynolds Mansion, 101 W. Linn St., Bellefonte. www.reynolds mansion.com/en-us/. Reservations required.

Santa in the Cave, 1-4 p.m., Lincoln Caverns, 7703 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon. lincoln caverns.com.

Central Pa. Dance Workshop’s “December Down Under,” 7:30 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.

Performing Arts School of Central Pennsylvania’s “The Nutcracker,” 7:30 p.m., Eisenhower Auditorium, University Park. 800-ARTS-TIX.

Dec. 11

Bellefonte Victorian Christmas, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., various locations, Bellefonte. www.bellefonte victorianchristmas.com.

Festival of Trees, noon-4 p.m., Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology, 540 N. Harrison Road, Pleasant Gap. www.ccunitedway.org/festival-trees.

Historic Holiday Tour, 1-5 p.m. Dec. 11, downtown Philipsburg. 577-3954, mainst@philipsburgpa.org.

Santa in the Cave, 1-4 p.m., Lincoln Caverns, 7703 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon. lincoln caverns.com.

Victorian Christmas High Tea, 1 p.m., Reynolds Mansion, 101 W. Linn St., Bellefonte. www.reynolds mansion.com/en-us/. Reservations required.

Design your own gift wrap, 2-4:20 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlow library.org.

Polar Express, 2-4:20 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlowlibrary .org.

The Pennsylvania Centre Orchestra’s “Messiah,” 7:30 p.m., Schwab Auditorium, University Park. 312 Old Main, University Park. www.centreorchestra .org.

Dec. 14

The Art of Music: “Songs of the Season,” 12:10-1 p.m., Palmer Museumm University Park. www .palmermuseum.psu.edu.

The Pennsylvania Centre Orchestra’s “Messiah,” 7:30 p.m., Schwab Auditorium, University Park. 312 Old Main, University Park. www.centreorchestra .org.

Dec. 16

Centre Dance’s “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www .thestatetheatre.org.

Dec. 17

Centre Dance’s “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www .thestatetheatre.org.

Kenny Rogers: The Gambler’s Last Deal Christmas and Hits Tour, 7:30 p.m., Eisenhower Auditorium, University Park. www.cpa .psu.edu.

Dec. 18

Allegheny Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker,” 1 p.m., Mishler Theatre, 1212 12th Ave., Altoona. 944-9434, mishlertheatre.org.

Centre Dance’s “The Nutcracker,” 3 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.the statetheatre.org.

Dec. 21

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.

Dec. 22

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.

Dec. 23

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.

Dec. 31

First Night, noon-midnight, downtown State College. www.firstnight statecollege.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Gifted - official trailer

View more video

Entertainment Videos