January 14, 2017 4:23 PM

‘Price is Right Live’ coming back to BJC

From CDT staff reports

The public will have the chance in April to “come on down.”

“The Price is Right Live” is headed back to the Bryce Jordan Center.

According to a report from the BJC, the on-stage traveling game show gives eligible individuals the chance to play classic games from television’s “longest running and most popular game show.”

Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and a new car by playing “The Price is Right”-known games, the report said.

The show was last at the Bryce Jordan Center in 2015.

If you go

What: “Price is Right Live”

When: 7:30 p.m., April 25

Where: Bryce Jordan Center

Other: Tickets go on sale Thursday at the BJC, Eisenhower Auditorium and Penn State Downtown Theatre

Ticket information: www.ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

Prices: $45, $22.50, VIP floor seating is also available

