‘Price is Right Live’ coming back to BJC

The public will have the chance in April to “come on down.”
“The Price is Right Live” is headed back to the Bryce Jordan Center.
According to a report from the BJC, the on-stage traveling game show gives eligible individuals the chance to play classic games from television’s “longest running and most popular game show.”
Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and a new car by playing “The Price is Right”-known games, the report said.
The show was last at the Bryce Jordan Center in 2015.
From CDT staff reports
If you go
What: “Price is Right Live”
When: 7:30 p.m., April 25
Where: Bryce Jordan Center
Other: Tickets go on sale Thursday at the BJC, Eisenhower Auditorium and Penn State Downtown Theatre
Ticket information: www.ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000
Prices: $45, $22.50, VIP floor seating is also available
