The Illusionists to defy minds in State College

Levitation, mind-reading, vanishing acts and more are coming to the Bryce Jordan Center in April when The Illusionists take the stage.
The “Live From Broadway” tour, featuring seven world-class illusionists, will stop at the BJC on April 11. Performers include The Weapon Master, The Trickster, The Daredevil and The Inventor, together on the same stage for the first time with the new tour, according to a press release.
Tickets for the BJC show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets start at $39.50 and will be available at the BJC, Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre Center, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
