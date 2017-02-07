Wasn't that last year? How a few songs made it into the Grammy nominations anyway

0:27 Light Up State College breaks record Pause

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product