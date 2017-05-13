State College Area Municipal Band hosts Mother’s Day Concert

The State College Area Municipal Band will host its annual Mother’s Day Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mount Nittany Middle School, 656 Brandywine Drive, State College.
The program, led by conductor Ned Deihl, will feature a variety of music, including Vivaldi’s “Concerto for Two Trumpets,” performed by longtime band members Bill Fatula and Gro Torsethaugen. Other numbers on the program include Tchaikovsky’s “Dances from the Oprichnik,” Grundman’s “American Folk Rhapsody No. 2,” Sousa’s “Hands Across the Sea” and more.
The concert, which is the band’s fourth and final indoor show of the season, will offer complimentary carnations for moms.
