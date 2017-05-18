Jaysen Gold catches his breath on new album

Jaysen Gold, whom local country fans know as “Swampy” from his time as a DJ at Froggy 101, has released his new EP, “Where’s My Breath.”
The EP’s title track is an upbeat country tune where the singer-songwriter tells the story of a young man trying to meet an entrancing woman at a local watering hole. Gold’s musical protagonist can’t seem to catch his breath at the sight of this beauty, and Gold’s crack backing band takes this song soaring to a fever pitch that breaks only to catch its own breath before delving into catchy refrains and an impassioned tenor performance from Gold.
From “Where’s My Breath,” troubadour Gold moves on to familiar territory — miscommunication and misunderstanding in romantic relationships. As an earnest lyricist, Gold is mostly direct but still occasionally poetic while he croons the second track, “Better for Each Other.” The song introduces the major harmony vocals to the record, further enriching the full spectrum of country tones marking this record Nashville worthy and ready for the masses. Gold’s voice is strong, and it cuts through the mix with an effortless quality that may have his longtime listeners wishing for a return to former radio days.
“How You Gonna Spend It” seems a simple premise: “You only get so much time, how you gonna spend it?” With more references to Gold’s personal faith, and a bridge with a poignant minor turn, this song erupts midway to a bluegrass hoedown worthy of his time spent in the Pennsylvania mountains.
Gold’s catchy refrain will echo through your head long after the three minutes and 14 seconds have faded into the next selection, “Burnin’ at Both Ends.” In another ready-for-modern-country-radio track, Gold paints an audial portrait of a hard-working everyman trying to find the balance in life while still living ever minute to its fullest. Lyrics like “9 to 5 for the money and 5 to 9 for us, sun up/sun down doing what I love,” reveal Gold’s own dedication to his trade (teaching the sixth-graders about language arts) and dedication to his wife, Hillary, family and friends.
The album’s first slow song tells a tale of new beginnings through a familiar musical comfort — vinyl records. Gold lends lead vocals out for parts of this song, giving it a unique blend that sets it apart from the rest of the EP. The song also brings the funkiest groove to the the country record, living up to its double-entendre title “Put a Different Spin on it.”
The EP concludes with a slow requiem written for Gold’s childhood hero Jim Hellwig, known for his time spent as professional wrestling superstar “The Ultimate Warrior.” The song delivers Gold’s most personal and private moments of this musical outing, beginning with his recanting of childhood days spent at live wrestling events watching his personal champion “beat the bad guys.” From there, Gold moves on to tell the tale of a young Naval officer in service of her country, and then ultimately relates the song to his own religious faith. Hellwig was, as Gold is, a devout Christian. What may seem a cheesy premise, writing a musical eulogy for a face-painted, larger than life sports entertainer, delivers a palpable delivery from Gold that mark this mostly upbeat EP with a unique sendoff worthy of Hellwig’s legacy.
Gold recently celebrated his record’s release party in Nashville. Through his own storied journey to Tennessee, Gold has always maintained his passion for music, his own personal faith and a happy, upbeat and humble demeanor. The congenial singer hopes to continue his musical journey forward while still maintaining time for faith and love.
The album is now available on all digital purchasing and streaming outlets.
