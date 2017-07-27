Tony Award-winning musical comes ‘home’ to Millbrook Playhouse

The next production on the Millbrook Playhouse summer lineup hits close to home — literally — for its cast and crew.
“Fun Home” is a Tony Award-winning musical based on a graphic novel by Lock Haven native Alison Bechdel and takes place in Mill Hall, where the theater is located. It tells the story of Bechdel’s upbringing in central Pennsylvania and explores the relationship with her father Bruce, who was the funeral director at the Bechdel Funeral Home in Beech Creek and an English teacher at Bald Eagle Area High School.
Portraying characters who many in the audience may know or have known in real life presents a unique challenge for the playhouse. “Fun Home” director Courtney Laine Self said it’s not something they are taking lightly.
“The entire team has been approaching the piece with that responsibility and we continue to be awed by the closeness we have to the material,” Self said. “For us, it brings the research we do to a whole other level and the work we do in the rehearsal room and design studio are enriched that much more as a result.”
Sexuality is one of the musical’s main themes. Bechdel came out as a lesbian at age 19 and draws the conclusion that her father, who died at age 44 after being hit by a truck, was in the closet for most of his life.
“Fun Home” does not shy away from either of those issues, and neither does the Millbrook Playhouse’s production, Self said.
“It’s not easy subject matter. It’s honest and exposed and vulnerable,” Self said. “I’ve talked with a good few people born and raised in this area who have told me how they’ve seen their town grow over the years and I think it’s important we tell our stories and remember them and how we’ve gotten to where we are now.”
While the story is set in one specific region, Self said the themes of family relationships and the struggle to find identity are things anyone can relate to, no matter where they are from.
“ ‘Fun Home’ is a universal story about family and identity and honesty, but for Mill Hall and Beech Creek and the area, it is also specific to your history,” Self said. “And for that reason, I hope it will be an event for everyone to connect and come together to share.”
