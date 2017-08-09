From left, Jenny Cifelli, Lisa Shaffer, Laura Sarge and Jennifer Freed hold up the Centre Daily Times on Tuesday the Centre County Library in Bellefonte. Library employees and volunteers will deliver the CDT during Grange Fair.
From left, Jenny Cifelli, Lisa Shaffer, Laura Sarge and Jennifer Freed hold up the Centre Daily Times on Tuesday the Centre County Library in Bellefonte. Library employees and volunteers will deliver the CDT during Grange Fair. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

Entertainment

Centre County Library and Historical Museum revives newspaper delivery tradition

By Leon Valsechi

lvalsechi@centredaily.com

August 09, 2017 10:14 AM

The Centre County Library and Historical Museum will offer delivery of the Centre Daily Times this year at the Grange Fair.

Jennifer Cifelli, communications director for the CCLHM, said every morning from 7-9 a.m., CCLHM employees and volunteers will walk the grounds of the fair offering the publication for $1.

“It’s going to be done old-style, where it’s delivered up and down the aisles and we do the old paper boy ‘CDTs for sale,’ ” Cifelli said. “I think doing it that way is going to be a really great community builder.”

The CCLHM has four branches: Two in Bellefonte, one in Philipsburg and one in Centre Hall.

“The partnership with the CDT is likely to bring more attention to our locations, which is great,” Cifelli said. “The library is always looking for ways to bring literacy to the community and this is a great option.”

While the library carries the Centre County name in its title, Cifelli said there is no county government affiliation. The library relies on state and federal funds to generate revenue, but Cifelli said fundraising is what keeps the doors open at all of the locations.

“Half of the proceeds from the CDT sales are going to the library and we couldn’t be more excited for the prospects,” Cifelli said. “If it goes well, we expect to do it for years to come.”

The Centre Hall branch located at 109 East Beryl St. will be open during the fair, and Cifelli said fair-goers are welcome to stop in for a break, connect to Wi-Fi or grab a book.

Leon Valsechi: 814-231-4631, @leon_valsechi

  Comments  

