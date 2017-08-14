Local students to take part in Grange Fair ag exhibits

When it comes to agricultural education, Gretchen Little makes it her goal to promote it.
After all, the Bellefonte Area High School junior was named Centre County Dairy Princess in the spring — a title through the Centre County Dairy Promotion Program aimed at encouraging local youth to spread awareness about the dairy industry.
Her responsibilities include acting as a spokeswoman on behalf of Centre County dairy farmers by informing the public about the work farmers put in to caring for animals and the necessity of consuming dairy.
“The dairy industry is vital to Pennsylvania’s economy, and milk is Pennsylvania’s official beverage,” Little said.
Centre County Dairy Princess travels to many state and local events, including the Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair
So far, she’s attended events such as Milkshakes at the Capitol, the Progress Grange Children’s Fair, Special Olympics, local parades and Grange meetings to advocate for the dairy industry.
One of her next stops is the Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair.
There she plans to participate in agriculture exhibits, including passing out ribbons at the dairy show, helping at the dairy promotion booth and assisting at the animal dressing contest with her Bellefonte FFA chapter.
FFA, formerly known as Future Farmers of America, is a national organization and youth development program that provides ag-based learning, hands-on trade work and leadership training for high school students.
Little will also be caring for her two Holstein cows by providing them with feed, fresh water, clean bedding and fitting them for shows.
“For many people the fair is the only time they see a cow up close,” Little said. “The fair is a great time to demonstrate all the hard work we as farmers, 4-H’ers and FFA members put into ensuring that our cows are healthy and content.”
She is among several students from Centre County who will be showing animals.
Paul Heasely, State College Area High School ag science teacher and Little Lions FFA adviser, said he has several students participating in livestock projects that will also be featured at the fair.
That includes seven members showing 10 market steers, 11 members showing 29 market hogs, seven members showing 17 market lambs, seven members showing 15 market goats, two members showing three breeding rabbits and two members showing eight dairy cattle.
Bald Eagle Area students are also back, including some who will be defending titles, ag teacher and FFA adviser Todd Biddle said.
“Many of these students have had champion entries previous years,” he said. “The stress is on for Clayton Giedroc, who has exhibited the supreme champion rabbit the past two years. Another member, Dalton Hall, earned reserve champion steer in 2015 while his cousin, Aaron Kline, exhibited the grand champion market goat. For some of these students, they are the second or third generation in their family to compete in these respective competitions.”
There’s a lot that goes into participating and showing livestock at the fair.
Bellefonte Area senior Lynnsey Kauffman, of Zion, is showing two market steers, James and Franklin — named for Penn State’s head football coach.
To prepare for Grange Fair, she said she shows her steers at other ag events.
“By going to shows throughout the year, my steers become used to going to new places, walking into loud arenas and having their feet set up,” Kauffman said. “Come fair time, they are well-trained and a lot easier to show.”
Students much thoroughly document their livestock work in order to be eligible to show at the Grange Fair
To be eligible to show at the Grange Fair, participants must document activities with their animals and record all work done on specific livestock projects.
“Since the age of 8, I have shown beef cattle and swine at the Grange Fair,” Kauffman said. “Each year showing is successful, whether it be through wins or gaining new knowledge in the livestock industry.”
Ag education is also a part of participating, and Bellefonte Area ag teacher and FFA adviser Myken Poorman said it starts in the classroom by completing quality animal management training; entering daily journals, logs and expenses into a record book; learning about nutrition, care and maintenance of different species; and more.
“(They) gain a lot of information from their agriculture classes,” she said. “It’s a lot of work, but seeing them with their exhibits or their animals in the show ring really make that hard work worth it.”
Some teachers think participating in the Grange Fair helps students with skills like hard work ethic, leadership and teamwork
Once they participate in the fair, Poorman said students also gain skills like hard work ethic, leadership and team work.
Although many ag exhibits at the Grange Fair are student-based, general manager Darlene Confer said others are run by fair administrators in partnership with local businesses or community members.
Exhibits include concessions, a seven-day celebrity chef series, Farm Show Milkshake Booth and Ag Education Circle, organized by committee member Latrisha Hough.
Ag education events this year will showcase eight activities, including those from the state game commission, Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center, a Penn State booth featuring STEM activities, barnyard Olympics, agriculture jeopardy, and a lumberjack event.
“This is new for us, but we’re happy to say, as of right now (end of July), we have lumberjacks from four different states in the northeast part of the country,” Hough said. “We’re really hoping this will bring people out for things like the chainsaw competition, ax throwing and more.”
