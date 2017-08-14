Grange Fair Idol to call on local talent

Ten years ago, when American Idol was still in its heyday, a youth advisory committee for the Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair suggested the fair put on its own version of the cultural phenomenon. While American Idol has been off the air for a few years, Grange Fair Idol has held up a little better, consistently turning out regional young talent to the delight of audiences who turn out in droves to see performers compete.
Since the event was created by the youth advisory committee, it only made sense to make the fair staple a youth-only competition — open to those 14 to 20 years old. Competitors sign up starting at 1 p.m. Friday at the Emporium, and sign-ups continue through 1 p.m. Aug. 20. The rules are pretty straightforward — no duets, groups or lip-syncing (a rule that Grange Fair Idol co-chairwoman LeDon Young said they had to add after one individual gave it their best go). At the time of sign-up, contestants must list their song choices to ensure no two are planning to sing the same tune.
Young says there’s always a large variety of musical genres represented in the contest, and there’s no real trend to which genres are most likely to win.
“We had one young lady who did songs from Broadway musicals. We’ve had several do religious (songs). One young man made up his own songs,” Young said. “We’ve had one (who) did a Frank Sinatra song. ... So we’ve had a variety of song styles and a variety of singers.”
One tip when it comes to song choice, Young said, is to pick something the crowd can relate to.
“For example, Autumn Blaze won,” Young said. “She, the year before, had done a song from a musical, and she did it beautifully, but one of the things (the judges) said was it was a song not many people could relate to. So the next year, Autumn took that to heart (and) she came back and did a Patsy Cline (song). She did it her own way, and put her own spin on it, but ... it brought the crowd in.”
Judge critiques are a large part of the Grange Fair Idol experience, with Young even comparing some of the judging to everyone’s favorite American Idol personality, Simon Cowell. However, it seems all the critiques are with good intent.
“We treat this really as a learning experience for our kids, not just a competition,” Young said. “We ... have opportunity for (the judges) to give feedback to the contestants. ... That commentary (helps) them. Remember, we’re at Grange, and part of Grange is the concept of growing, so this is a chance (for) young folks to grow as performers.”
Regardless of what the judges — who Young assures are top-notch professionals chosen by her co-chairwoman, Lisa Shoemaker — think, the crowd seems to be highly supportive of all the contestants, no matter where they place.
“There’s thunderous applause for everyone who goes out there, and there’s great applause whether it’s a religious song, whether it’s Patsy or Frank,” Young said. “Again, the crowd is just so supportive and that’s what’s grand. It’s really a crowd that knows they’ve got a young hopeful and they’re there to let them know that they’re wanted.”
Several of the previous winners have gone on to see performing success. One, Young recalls, is now a member of a tribute group that appears on cruises. Blaze has gone on to hold her own concerts. Young points out that the possibilities are endless for these Grange Fair Idol performers, and adds a little piece of history to prove it.
“It was the Mississippi-Alabama Fair and Dairy Show,” she said, “and ... a 10-year-old boy climbed up on a chair so he could reach the microphone, and he sang ‘Old Shep.’ He came in fifth ... and that young man’s name was Elvis Aaron Presley. Elvis’ first appearance was at a county fair. So who knows how far those young people, who are climbing up on the stage at Grange Fair, are going to go?”
You can find complete rules for Grange Fair Idol at www.grangefair.com.
IF YOU GO
What: Grange Fair Idol
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 20
Where: Grandstand
Comments