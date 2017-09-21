Heart’s Nancy Wilson to visit State College with new band

When she performs at The State Theatre on Sept. 26, Nancy Wilson will bring a mix of classic Heart songs as well as new songs from her latest project, Roadcase Royale.
Wilson is best known for guitar and songwriting work with Heart. She and her sister, Ann, rose to fame in the ’70s — and even greater heights int he 1980s — with massive hits like “Crazy on You,” “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “These Dreams” and “Straight On.” Coming from a family full of musicians, Wilson credits her family’s influence with starting her on the path to rock stardom.
“I was surrounded by music all my life; ever since I can remember,” she said. “Our mom was a piano player and a beautiful singer. Our dad was also a singer in a barbershop quartet. Our aunts and uncles and grandparents would get involved. We had a lot of ukuleles and a lot of sing-a-longs in our family.”
When the Beatles performed on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” Wilson said it changed her life forever. It would set her down a path that would eventually lead to her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, bolstered by decades of smash hit songs.
“From that moment forward, I wanted to get guitars and form a band with my sister and be as much like the Beatles as possible,” she said. “We weren’t even thinking that because we were girls it was interesting or anything like that whatsoever; we just wanted to be the Beatles.”
Wilson’s new band, Roadcase Royale, is a supergroup featuring vocalist Liv Warfield, formerly of Prince’s New Power Generation, and a veritable “who’s who” of behind the scenes musical magic makers. It includes longtime friend and drummer Ben Smith as well as industry staple Chris Joyner on keyboards.
The band’s debut album, “First Things First,” is available now through the band’s website and will also be sold at The State Theatre on Tuesday. The band took a hands-on approach to making the record, keeping the staff nearly completely in-house to the actual band itself.
“Our bassist, Dan Rothchild, is the son of Paul Rothchild, who is an amazing producer from the day,” Wilson said. “He worked with The Doors and Janis Joplin and lots of other people. So, Dan grew up being an ace with recording techniques.”
Attendees of the upcoming State College show can expect to hear hits and new material.
“We’re going to do some Heart songs,” Wilson said. “But we’re also doing stuff from the new album. We’ll also be doing the Colin Hay song that started it all. We’re doing plenty of old stuff, which Liv sounds amazing singing, and so much stuff. It’s about 75 minutes or so worth of music.”
The band has no plans of slowing down in the coming months. It is scheduled to join living legend Bob Seger for some dates in November and possibly December. Wilson intends to keep writing and already seems ready to get the jump on another record.
“We’ll be writing songs as we go. It comes quickly and naturally to us,” Wilson said. “That’s one thing I really love; how fun it is to write with these guys. It’s wide open right now, and we definitely want to keep going. It makes me feel really young again. I don’t feel old anyway, it’s all in your head. It’s just been so inspiring and fun so far.”
Local band Pure Cane Sugar will open the show.
IF YOU GO
- What: Nancy Wilson with Roadcase Royale
- When: 8 p.m. Sept. 26
- Where: The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College
- Info: www.thestatetheatre.org
