Centre County served as inspiration for new exhibit

Two local artists who were inspired by Centre County will display their original oil and pastel paintings this month.
The exhibit — titled “Finding Centre” — will be on display starting Friday at the State College Framing Company and Gallery. An opening reception will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday.
National award-winning artists Alice Kelsey and Sarah Pollock are combining their viewpoints and styles to celebrate the community.
Kelsey and Pollock have known each other for almost 15 years. Both artists have a strong interest in color, and Kelsey said it seemed like a natural fit to bring their works and distinctive voices together with this exhibit.
“Our artwork arises from connection to and appreciation for the land around us,” Kelsey said. “Gathered together in the ‘Finding Centre’ exhibit, our colorful and expressive local landscapes will spark visitors’ awareness and appreciation of the importance of stewardship of open space and natural areas.”
“Finding Centre” includes paintings in a variety of sizes and mediums that feature the intersection of natural areas with communities that is unique to the Centre County region.
Pollock said the exhibit, which features 12 to 15 new pieces by each artist, will showcase the natural beauty that the area offers within reach of every resident.
“Living in this area is kind of like painting for dummies,” Pollock said. “There’s so much beauty here that it makes painting easy.”
Kelsey, who has lived in the area for 25 years, said so many places speak to her and she could not pick a favorite piece in the exhibit.
A portion of the proceeds from sales during Saturday’s opening reception will be donated to the Clearwater Conservancy, which works to conserve and restore land in Centre County.
“The opportunity to partner with Clearwater Conservancy has been a wonderful way to learn more about our area’s natural history while looking ahead to a bright future that balances land preservation with growth,” Pollock said.
“Finding Centre” will be on display through Dec. 4. The State College Gallery and Framing company is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Megan Fleming is a Penn State journalism student.
IF YOU GO
- What: “Finding Centre”
- When: through Dec. 4; opening reception 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday
- Where: State College Framing Company and Gallery, 160 Rolling Ridge Drive, State College
- Info: framingstatecollege .com
