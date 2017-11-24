Plan all your holiday events around Centre County with this guide

For a full list of events, visit calendar.centredaily.com.
Nov. 25
BEA Fall Craft and Gift Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Bald Eagle Area High School, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate.
Milesburg Hometown Christmas Rummage & Craft Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Milesburg Community Center, 101 Mill St., Milesburg.
Never miss a local story.
Crafting clay ornaments, 2-5 p.m., The Makery, 209 Calder Way State College. themakerypa.com.
Sampling Saturday: Holiday Cheeses & Italian Pizzelles, 2-4 p.m., Tait Farm Foods, 179 Tait Road, Boalsburg. www.taitfarmfoods.com.
Nov. 27
Holiday Mini-Maker Workshop, 9:30 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m., The Makery, 209 Calder Way State College. themakerypa.com.
Nov. 28
Design Your Own Wrapping Paper Pop-Up, 6-8 p.m., Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania, 818 Pike St., Lemont. www.artalliancepa.org.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” 6:30 p.m., Bryce Jordan Center, University Park. www.bjc.psu.edu.
“A Christmas Carol” performed by Tony M. Lentz, 7 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College.
Nov. 29
The Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. www.pachristmasshow.com.
Kid’s Bakery Workshop Kickoff — Nutcracker Event, 5-7 p.m., Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda. 692-5211. Reservations required.
Nov. 30
The Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. www.pachristmasshow.com.
Holiday Cookie-Decorating Workshop, 6-8 p.m., The Makery, 209 Calder Way State College. themakerypa.com.
Preview Party of the Stocking Stuffer Antique, Art, & Fine Craft Sale, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Centre Furnace Mansion, 1001 E. College Ave., State College. 234-4779, CentreHistory.org.
Apollo’s Fire’s “Sugarloaf Mountain: An Appalachian Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Schwab Auditorium, University Park. cpa.psu.edu.
Dec. 1
Merry Millheim, various locations, Millheim. www.facebook.com/MerryMillheim.
The Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. www.pachristmasshow.com.
Stocking Stuffer Antique, Art & Fine Craft Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Centre Furnace Mansion, 1001 E. College Ave., State College. 234-4779, CentreHistory.org.
Lemont German Christmas Market, 5-8 p.m., The Granary, 133 Mount Nittany Road, Lemont. www.lemontvillage.org.
Sweet Honey in the Rock: Celebrating the Holydays, 7:30 p.m., Weis Center for the Performing Arts, Bucknell University, Lewisburg. 570-577-1000, www.bucknell.edu.
Dec. 2
Boalsburg Hometown Christmas, various locations, Boalsburg. www.visitboalsburg.com.
Merry Millheim, various locations, Millheim. www.facebook.com/MerryMillheim.
42nd annual Winter Craft Market, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, 215 Innovation Blvd., State College.
Annual Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mount Nittany United Methodist Church, 1500 E. Branch Road, State College. www.mtnittanyumc.org.
Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m., Nittany Lion Inn, 200 W. Park Ave., State College. 865-8500, www.nittanylioninn.psu.edu.
Holiday Mini-Maker Workshop, 9-11 a.m., The Makery, 209 Calder Way State College. themakerypa.com.
The Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. www.pachristmasshow.com.
Elves Shop — Junior Women’s Club Charity Event, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Park Forest Middle School, 2180 School Drive, State College.
Lemont German Christmas Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the Granary, 133 Mount Nittany Road, Lemont. www.lemontvillage.org.
Polar Bear Plunge, 10 a.m., Black Moshannon State Park, 4216 Beaver Road, Philipsburg.
Christmas Kick-Off Parade and Events, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., downtown Philipsburg.
Design Your Own Gift Wrap, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 2, Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College.
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” storytime, 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 365 Benner Pike, State College.
Polar Express, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. schlowlibrary.org/polarexpress.
Lightwire Theater: “A Very Electric Christmas,” 2 p.m., Bucknell University — Weis Center for the Performing Arts, Bucknell University, Lewisburg. lightwiretheater.com.
Altoona Symphony Orchestra’s “Home for the Holidays,” 7:30 p.m., Mishler Theatre, 1212 12th Ave., Altoona. 944-9434, mishlertheatre.org.
Dec. 3
Merry Millheim, various locations, Millheim. www.facebook.com/MerryMillheim.
Stocking Stuffer Antique, Art & Fine Craft Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Centre Furnace Mansion, 1001 E. College Ave., State College. 234-4779, CentreHistory.org.
The Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. www.pachristmasshow.com.
Alternative Christmas Fair, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., University Baptist and Brethren Church, 411 S. Burrowes St., State College. www.facebook.com/AlternativeChristmasFairUbbc.
“Happy Holidays” ice show, 1-3:30 p.m., Pegula Ice Area, University Park.
Crafting Clay Ornaments II, 2-5 p.m., The Makery, 209 Calder Way State College. themakerypa.com.
Design Your Own Gift Wrap, 2-4:20 p.m. Dec. 3, Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College.
Polar Express, 2-4:20 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. schlowlibrary.org/polarexpress.
Community Carol Sing throughout Spring Mills, meet at 3 p.m., Grace United Church of Christ, 118 Two Steeples Lane, Spring Mills.
Dec. 6
Holiday Wreath Workshop, 7-9:30 p.m., The Makery, 209 Calder Way State College. themakerypa.com.
Dec. 8
Bellefonte Victorian Christmas, various locations, Bellefonte. www.bellefontevictorianchristmas.com.
Festival of Trees, 4-7 p.m., Central Pa. Institute of Science and Technology, 540 Harrison St., Pleasant Gap. www.ccunitedway.org/festival-trees.
The Arboretum at Penn State’s Winter Celebration, 5-7 p.m., The Arboretum at Penn State, University Park.
Holiday Art Bar — Adult Crafting and Cocktails, 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Makery, 209 Calder Way State College. themakerypa.com.
Jazz in the Attic presents “Charlie Brown,” 8 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.
Dec. 9
Bellefonte Victorian Christmas, various locations, Bellefonte. www.bellefontevictorianchristmas.com.
Christmas Extravaganza, 8 a.m.-noon, Calvary Church, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg.
Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m., Nittany Lion Inn, 200 W. Park Ave., State College. 865-8500, www.nittanylioninn.psu.edu.
Festival of Trees, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Central Pa. Institute of Science and Technology, 540 Harrison St., Pleasant Gap. www.ccunitedway.org/festival-trees.
Build Your Own Gingerbread House, 10 a.m.-noon, Millbrook Marsh Nature Center, 548 Puddinton Road, State College.
Grapevine & Greens Wreath workshop, 10 a.m.-noon, The Makery, 209 Calder Way State College. themakerypa.com.
Holiday Open House: Paper and fiber art by Diane Maurer, Jan Jenkins and Kathy Black, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 137 Water St., Spring Mills.
Design Your Own Gift Wrap, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 9, Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College.
Polar Express, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. schlowlibrary.org/polarexpress.
Pop Up Ave Holiday Market, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., The Makery, 209 Calder Way, State College. themakerypa.com.
Christmas with the Choral Society, 3 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St., State College. www.scchoralsociety.org.
Central Pennsylvania Dance Workshop’s “Home for the Holidays,” 7:30 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.
“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Mishler Theatre, 1212 12th Ave., Altoona. 944-9434, mishlertheatre.org.
Lady Grey’s “Naughty Nutcracker,” 8 and 10 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.
State College Santa Crawl, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., various locations, State College. www.facebook.com/StateCollegeSantaCrawl.
Dec. 10
Bellefonte Victorian Christmas, various locations, Bellefonte. www.bellefontevictorianchristmas.com.
Festival of Trees, noon-4 p.m., Central Pa. Institute of Science and Technology, 540 Harrison St., Pleasant Gap. www.ccunitedway.org/festival-trees.
Christmas Crafts, 1-4 p.m., Park Forest Village United Methodist Church, 1833 Park Forest Ave., State College. 238-2657.
Gingerbread House Workshop, 1-3 p.m., The Makery, 209 Calder Way State College. themakerypa.com.
Design Your Own Gift Wrap, 2-4:20 p.m. Dec. 10, Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College.
Polar Express, 2-4:20 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. schlowlibrary.org/polarexpress.
The Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra presents Handel’s “Messiah,” 2:30 and 7 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College.
Dec. 12
Christmas Canvas Art Workshop, 6-7:30 p.m., The Makery, 209 Calder Way State College. themakerypa.com.
Dec. 13
Holiday Tree Workshop, 7-9 p.m., The Makery, 209 Calder Way State College. themakerypa.com.
Dec. 15
Centre Dance presents “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.
Dec. 16
Holiday Mini-Maker Workshop, 9-11 a.m., The Makery, 209 Calder Way State College. themakerypa.com.
Centre Dance presents “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.
Dec. 17
Historic Holiday Walking Tour, 1-5 p.m., downtown Philipsburg. 577-3954, mainst@philipsburgpa.org.
Centre Dance presents “The Nutcracker,” 3 p.m. , The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.
Dec. 18
“A Christmas Carol” performed by Tony M. Lentz, 7 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College.
Dec. 21
“A Christmas Carol” performed by Tony M. Lentz, 5 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 4 and 7:30 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.
Dec. 22
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 4 and 7:30 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.
Dec. 23
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7:30 p.m. , The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www.thestatetheatre.org.
Comments