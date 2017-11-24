‘Throwback’ celebration planned in Boalsburg

From cookies to caroling to carriage rides, Boalsburg Hometown Christmas has something for every member of the family to enjoy.
“It’s a whole family thing, a chance to show off the village and its historic qualities,” Terry Swanger, planning committee member, said. “Boalsburg is a real treasure trove.”
The festivities kick off Dec. 1, when entrants of the cookie contest can drop off their sweet treats at the Boalsburg Fire Company for Saturday’s main event and sale. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Boalsburg Heritage Museum.
But Dec. 2 is when things really get started.
Stop by the fire hall in the morning for breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for $5 per person. On the menu are eggs, sausage, waffles, hash browns and grilled stickies.
The children’s books sale is back this year at the fire hall, which will also be decorated with artwork by Mount Nittany Elementary students, Swanger said.
After breakfast, check out the petting zoo on the Diamond or take a ride down Main Street in a horse-drawn carriage, provided by Restless Winds Carriage.
Though Boalsburg is known for its Memorial Day celebration, Swanger said Hometown Christmas gives visitors a chance to escape the crowds and really enjoy the “traditional village feel” and the town’s architecture.
“Our personality, the atmosphere, what’s truly a historic village — I think it’s just a little bit of a throwback, with a timeless effect,” Swanger said. “This has a personal connection.”
The village shops will be open all day, and you can even enter various raffles to win some goodies from your favorite local merchants.
Just before 5 p.m., head down to the Diamond for caroling and hot chocolate before the evening’s main event.
The tree lighting, which Swanger said creates “a great community feeling,” will be led by Chris Kringle himself.
The blue spruce is a living tree, Swanger said, so it’s a part of the community and familiar to kids year after year.
End the day back at the fire hall for dancing and light refreshments during the “Holiday Hop.” If you’re lucky, there might even be a few leftover grilled stickies.
If you go
What: Boalsburg Hometown Christmas
When: Dec. 1-2
Where: various locations, Boalsburg
Info: www.visitboalsburg.com
