Visitors enjoy crafts and baked goods during the 2013 Christmas in Lemont event, held annually at the Granary.
Entertainment

German-style market returns to Christmas in Lemont

By Leon Valsechi

lvalsechi@centredaily.com

November 24, 2017 10:35 AM

More than 125 years after Moses Thompson built the granary in Lemont to aid in the distribution of locally grown agricultural products, the Lemont Village Association will bring the building back to life for “Christmas in Lemont,” an annual event to kick off the holiday season and celebrate the heritage of the village.

From 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 2, visitors to the granary can grab a cup of warm cider, enjoy free live music and walk through the German-style “Weihnachtsmarkt,” where 20 local vendors will be offering a wide variety of handmade goods such as soaps, jewelry and holiday decorations.

This is the ninth year that the Lemont Village Association has held the event, which was started by chairwoman Sue Smith’s daughter and son-in-law, who is a native of Germany.

“In Germany, the markets are held outside and we thought the granary was a perfect location to bring one to our area,” Smith said. “It’s a great venue, but it’s not heated so we always try to make sure we tell people who are planning to come to dress warm.”

There will be grilled bratwurst and hot dogs for purchase, with all proceeds going to the restoration and maintenance of the granary. Each year, a fellow who’s not shy of the cold might be seen eating a bratwurst in preparation for his big night and according to Smith. Santa will make another appearance on Saturday from noon-4 p.m.

“It’s a very children-friendly event and Santa’s visit always adds to the holiday spirit,” Smith said. “We just think this event is the perfect way start off the holiday season and say hello to friends and neighbors.”

A full list of vendors can be found at www.lemontvillage.org.

Leon Valsechi: 814-231-4631, @leon_valsechi

If you go

What: Christmas in Lemont

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: The Granary, 133 Mount Nittany Road, Lemont.

Info: www.lemontvillage.org

