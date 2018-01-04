Pop art highlighted in new exhibit

The Palmer Museum of Art will be featuring a new exhibition, “Pop at the Palmer,” featuring pop art from various artists.
“The artists drew on popular culture and consumer goods so the imagery is very accessible,” said Erin Coe, director of the Palmer Museum. “(The artists) attempt to blur the boundaries between commercial art and fine art.”
Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, James Rosenquist and Robert Rauschenberg are some of the notable artists whose original work will be featured.
“The exhibition was an opportunity to show several screen prints that the Andy Warhol Foundation recently gave to the Palmer,” said Adam Thomas, curator of American art at the Palmer Museum.
Never miss a local story.
Coe explained that the exhibits rotate, typically following Penn State’s academic calendar.
Rotating exhibitions are featured in several galleries, Coe said. The “Works on Paper” gallery, which features drawings, prints and sometimes watercolors and photographs, will host “Pop at the Palmer.”
Artwork for this exhibition was taken from the Palmer’s own collection, Coe said.
“I was delighted to see this show on the calendar since these works are typically in storage,” she said, adding that because the types of artwork within this particular gallery are more likely susceptible to light damage, the artwork within the “Works on Paper” gallery is not on view all the time.
Coe thinks this exhibition is appealing to a majority of visitors.
“Pop art is very appealing to younger audiences. It has a wide appeal with not only students and faculty, but the community,” Coe said.
Thomas agreed, and thinks it’s a unique experience.
“I hope visitors will have the opportunity to learn about pop art and the cultural context out of which it emerged,” he said. “I hope also that visitors will appreciate seeing some new acquisitions and some rarely exhibited works from the collection.”
The Pop at the Palmer exhibition will run from Tuesday to May 13. Along with the exhibition, the museum will feature gallery talks about the exhibit. Thomas will give a gallery talk about “Pop at the Palmer” at 12:10 p.m. Jan. 26, and graduate assistants Ashley Duffey and Megan Wanttie will give a talk called “Beyond Pop: The Unexpected Sources of Pop Art” at 12:10 p.m. Feb. 9.
IF YOU GO
- What: “Pop at the Palmer”
- When: Tuesday-May 13
- Where: Palmer Museum of Art, University Park
- Info: www.palmermuseum.psu .edu
Comments