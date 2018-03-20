‘Dirty Dancing’ musical brings classic story to the stage at Penn State

“Dirty Dancing,” the classic coming-of-age story of Frances “Baby” Houseman during the summer of 1963, is making a stop at Eisenhower Auditorium this week.
Presented by the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State, the touring Broadway musical — adapted from the 1987 film — is also bringing Philadelphia native Erica Lee Cianciulli, who plays Baby’s mother, Marjorie, back to her home state.
Attending school for musical theater at Pittsburgh’s Point Park University, Cianciulli said she “ended up leaving school in my junior year. One of my professors was assistant directing and assistant choreographing the national tour of ‘Pippin.’ He asked me to audition, and I ended up booking the role of Fastrada. I went on tour with ‘Pippin’ for a year, and through ‘Pippin’ I was introduced to one of my cast mate’s agents. We had a four-week layoff between the end of the touring portion and the in-house portion (of the show). (During that time), I auditioned for ‘Dirty Dancing’ through that agent, and I ended up booking the job.”
While Cianciulli may have had some luck on her side in landing the part, it’s been nothing but hard work since the audition.
Never miss a local story.
“It was about a two-week audition process where I auditioned for one role and I was called back to do a dancing portion and they were looking at me for a different role, and they sent me home and called me back to audition for Marjorie, which is the role I’m playing now,” Cianciulli said. “I had a two-week rehearsal process in New York. We rehearsed 9 to 4 every day; for the first week it was just blocking the show. We would have our designer runs, when all the creatives come and scene designers and costume designers and whatnot. We did a full run for the first time for them … . At the end (of the process), (we were) doing a full run of the show with costumes, scene changes, everything, a little tweaking and then we went right into previews and then opening.”
Cianciulli has been working closely with the director, Sarna Lapine, and Eleanor Bergstein, the writer of the classic film.
“A lot of the story is Eleanor’s life story. When we would do table work, it was a lot of her explaining a certain person in her life … so all of my inspiration really does come from this person she describes and wanted me to portray,” she said.
Working with Bergstein, much of the show is the “Dirty Dancing” audiences know and love, only onstage and expanded. However, while there are a few extra musical numbers and characters, Cianciulli assures that all the favorite lines and moments (including the final lift and dance number) are left intact.
“ ‘Dirty Dancing’ is such a classic, and it’s a classic piece of theater … it deals with so many universal themes. There’s, of course, Baby’s coming-of-age story and this all-American family going on vacation and the youngest daughter falls in love and it’s her first love, the type of love she’d sacrifice everything for… . She turns away from her dad, lying to her whole family for a boy she just met and it all just comes together with this dancing … . I think it’s something the audience can relate to, finding a love that you’d sacrifice everything for and there really is something in it for everybody,” she said.
As for Cianciulli’s favorite moment of the production, it’s quite possibly the same as many audience members’ favorite.
“My favorite part in the show is the lift at the end, hearing the reaction to that final (lift) and he spins her around,” she said. “The audience, no matter what kind of audience we have — everyone goes crazy for that part. It’s really rewarding, being on stage and hearing that.”
Holly Riddle is a freelance food, travel and lifestyle writer. She can be reached at holly.ridd@gmail.com.
If you go
▪ What: “Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage”
▪ When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
▪ Where: Eisenhower Auditorium, University Park
▪ Info: 863‑0255; cpa.psu.edu/events/dirtydancing
Comments