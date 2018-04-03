'Like a cartoon coming alive': Mummenschanz returns to Penn State

After more than a decade away and performances ranging from Broadway to "Sesame Street," silent theater troupe Mummenschanz will return to State College on Sunday for a show at Eisenhower Auditorium.
“You & Me,” a series of the ensemble’s greatest hits as well as new skits created by co-founder Floriana Frassetto, has been on tour since 2016.
According to the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State, the show “brings to life the large-scale masks audiences have grown to love,” as well as reviving a “tradition of acrobatics.”
Mummenschanz was a response to European white-faced pantomime and the work of French mime Marcel Marceau. In the words of Frassetto, the performance is “like a cartoon coming alive."
Founded in 1972 by physical artists Frassetto, Andres Bossard and Bernie Schürch, the last time the company performed at Penn State was in 1997, in celebration of its 25-year retrospective.
In an interview with Heather Longley of the CPA, Frassetto said that in the beginning, the troupe started out with just a “suitcase full of dreams and hopes for criticism.”
“We didn’t have any money whatsoever,” Frassetto said. “And so we started performing in the streets with the masks, which were the very first invention of ours."
The troupe started out with recycled materials that would cost them no more than a couple dollars.
The trio had trained with the circus before taking Mummenschanz on tour in North and South America, which included performing for three years on Broadway and making appearances on “The Muppet Show” and “Sesame Street.”
“Mummenschanz succeeds brilliantly because of its originality, exceptional ingenuity, sense of surprise and deft satirical touches,” a reviewer for the San Francisco Chronicle wrote.
“What we offer is an intimate, interactive experience,” Frassetto said. “And I think there is intimacy in this quiet two hours.”
If you go
- What: Mummenschanz
- When: 4 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Eisenhower Auditorium, University Park
- Info: www.cpa.psu.edu
