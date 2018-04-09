Nearly 300 former Penn State football players weigh-in on HBO's 'Paterno'

Nearly 300 Penn State Football lettermen will not be recommending HBO's "Paterno" film to family and friends.
A signed statement that can be found at FOX 43 admonishes director Barry Levinson for taking "shameless liberties" with the Jerry Sandusky scandal.
The film debuted Saturday night on HBO to mixed reviews. "Variety" called it a "well-intended but paroxysmal journey into legendary college football coach Joe Paterno's fall from grace." Richard Roper of the Chicago Sun-Times thought that the project was strong showcase for star Al Pacino.
Now alumni who played under Paterno are adding their voices to the fray.
"This uninformed depiction of Joe fails in every manner about the man we knew and loved. Deviously using fiction as his shield, Levinson takes shameless liberties about the Sandusky scandal and Joe's knowledge of it that would certainly be proven libelous if Joe were alive today," the statement reads.
The signatures attached span almost the entirety of Paterno's six-decade career at Penn State, from the Class of 1961 all the way up to 2010.
