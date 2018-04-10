Actor Jeff Daniels is coming to State College and he's bringing his guitar

You might know him as Jeff Daniels, deliverer of epic monologues and the guy who's not Jim Carrey in "Dumb and Dumber." Come August you'll also know him as Jeff Daniels, music man.
Daniels will perform on stage with his son's group — the Ben Daniels Band — at 8 p.m. Aug. 9 in The State Theatre. Tickets are available now to members of The State Theatre and the public sale starts at noon Friday.
Primarily recognized for performances in vehicles like HBO's "The Newsroom" or "Steve Jobs," Daniels has maintained a busy side hustle strumming his guitar at more than 300 gigs in the past 12 years.
Daniels and the Ben Daniels Band released their "Acoustic Sittin' Tour 2018" album in February.
For more information, visit thestatetheatre.org/jeff-daniels.
