A star of 'The Breakfast Club' is coming to State College. Here's where to see him

Documentarian Boaz Dvir has been watching people watch his movies for a long time.
Some fairly obvious tells aside — there's no such thing as discreetly checking your phone, folks — he's gotten pretty good a reading his audience's body language. So if you're confused, disinterested or even a little bit peckish during Thursday evening's screening of "Cojot: A Second Chance Comes Only Once" in room 108 of Penn State's Forum Building, chances are he'll know.
Feel free to include it on the survey at the end of the night anyway.
"When I get criticism I'm actually happy," Dvir said.
"Cojot" tells the true story of a Parisian banker who played a key role in Operation Entebbe while on the hunt for the Gestapo commander who killed his father. Dvir is an assistant professor at the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications and has been developing the project since 2009.
He traveled around the globe collecting more than 100 hours of footage and debuted his first rough cut of the film last weekend in Philadelphia.
"It's the first of several rough cuts," Dvir said.
The feedback collected at screenings like the one that begins at 7 p.m. Thursday will influence the direction of cuts B, C, D, etc. If a scene drags, if there are gaps in logic or clarity, Dvir wants to know.
One of the few things he's married to is the identity of the narrator. Judd Nelson (Jack Bender in "The Breakfast Club") will join Dvir at the Forum Building for a Q&A after Thursday night's screening. The two have been working closely together to shape the actor's voice-over.
"He is a true thinker and intellectual and a soul that cares," Dvir said.
The "Cojot" screening will begin at 7 p.m. in room 108 of the Forum Building and is free and open to the public
