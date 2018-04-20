Grange Fair has released its schedule. It's not too soon to start planning

On behalf of a blustery and cold spring, let us cordially invite you on a mental vacation to August 2018. The Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair has released the schedule for all of the headliners and other attractions expected to hit fairgrounds this summer. Below are a few highlights, so sit back, relax and think warm thoughts.
Friday, Aug. 17: People's energy levels are still pretty high at this point so there's lots to do. Even if you don't have a vested interest in the outcome of the annual tent decorating contest, the junior poultry show, baked goods auction and truck pull sound like a good way to kill time until opening ceremonies kick off at 7 p.m. on the Southside Stage. An hour later, country band Ricochet will perform at the Grandstand.
Saturday, Aug. 18: The day begins with a horse show and winds down with celebrity rabbit hopping. Grange Fair Idol auditions commence at 8 p.m. on the Southside Stage, which poses something of a problem if you're a fan of The Georgia Satellites and don't want to miss their overlapping performance at the Grandstand.
Sunday, Aug. 19: Smokey the Bear is coming! Plus ESPN 1450 will host a live broadcast featuring a preseason review and pep rally with local high school football teams. Grange Fair Idol begins at 8 p.m. on the Grandstand.
Monday, Aug. 20: Monday is Meet the Mascots Day at the Grange Fair. Also, if you're not too picky about what constitutes a proper lunch, there will be free ice cream up for grabs at 11 a.m. by the Grandstand. Josh Gallagher from NBC's "The Voice" will perform at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the Southside Stage. Country artist Tracy Lawrence will wrap everything up at from the Grandstand at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 21: Today belongs to the young people. Card-carrying college students half-priced admission with a school ID. At noon, the Bellefonte Area High School band will perform on the Grandstand, which should help keep it warm until country singer Morgan Wallen arrives at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 22: Parking is free on Customer Appreciation Day, so feel free to invest all of that extra coin back into funnel cake. The Children's Sand Castle Contest will be held at 1 p.m. at the playground. As for the evening's Grandstand entertainment, the country music band Shenandoah eagerly awaits your arrival at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 23: If there was a day to use your real age, it's Thursday. Men and women ages 62 and older get in for free in honor of Senior Citizens Day. The Grange Fair Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Grandstand, which will hopefully be much quieter once Natalie Stovall begins performing at 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 24: Everybody is back to paying full price today, but on the upside there will be pro stock tractors at the Two-Day Spectacular Lucas Oil East Coast National pulling event on the competition track. Country singer Mark Willis takes the Grandstand at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 25: It's the last day of the fair, so celebrate it in the company of lumberjacks. The annual contest pitting flannel against flannel will be held from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Competition Track. Later that night, a Christian rock band that goes by the name Building 429 will close down the Grandstand.
