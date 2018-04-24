A new film will take on the Wawa vs. Sheetz debate. Here's how you can weigh in

Full disclosure: there's a good chance that Matthew Fridg — the documentary filmmaker intent on pitting those two titans of convenience, Wawa and Sheetz, against each other for our entertainment — will be reading the comments on this story.
He's done of the same with most of the articles that have been published since the Philadelphia Inquirer broke word of the project last week and the good news is that the general concept seems to have legs.
"It sort of swept the Pennsylvania news cycle there for a while," Fridg said.
Still, with so many cinematic rivalries to keep track of these days — Batman vs. Superman, Freddy vs. Jason, Vin Diesel vs. The Rock — one could be forgiven for letting the odd hoagie dust-up slip through the cracks.
Here's a quick recap: Fridg, a commercial filmmaker working out of the Pittsburgh area, decided to build his first documentary around the question he and his friends used to playfully bicker over back in college.
Wawa and Sheetz. Which is better?
The answer is ... forthcoming. Fridg doesn't anticipate beginning production the project until midsummer, with a potential 2019 release date. He's still working on defining the various criteria by which these two dueling heavyweights will be measured (coffee will most definitely play a factor).
"I want to have a clear winner, which is probably going to put me into a precarious position with half the people who watch the film," Fridg said.
He'll throw in a few bits of history and possibly even some social science (for the kids) but Fridg is realistic about where he'll be mining the bulk of his entertainment value.
Customers can submit their best Wawa or Sheetz stories at www.sheetzvswawa.com for a chance to tell it again on camera.
"It's about the people. The stores don't necessarily have a rivalry. The fans have a rivalry," Fridg said.
