A State College native will perform on 'Conan.' Here's when you can see him

A State College native will perform on Wednesday's "Conan" — so if you need special permission to stay up late on a school night, now's the time to ask.
After graduating from Penn State, Joe Machi left a job working in human resources and relocated to New York City to try his hand at stand-up comedy. Things appear to be going well.
Machi came in fourth place during the 2014 season of NBC's "Last Comic Standing" after scoring laughs on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" a few years prior.
In the event that you have a pre-existing appointment scheduled with Jimmy Kimmel tonight — or, you know, have to go to work tomorrow — Machi also has upcoming performances booked in Salt Lake City, UT, Austin, TX and Albany, NY.
"Conan" airs at 11 p.m. on TBS.
