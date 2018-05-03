The Palmer's latest exhibit is breaking attendance records and shaping the future

Erin Coe, director of the Palmer Museum of Art, keeps a metal water bottle on her desk. It's a micro-detail, only worth mentioning in relation to the "Plastic Entanglements: Ecology, Aesthetics, Materials" exhibit presently driving record-breaking attendance numbers at the museum.
Featuring 60 contemporary pieces by 30 different artists, the show takes a sometimes provocative, mostly colorful and occasionally disturbing look at humanity's complicated relationship with plastic. If you've ever wondered what the inside of a bird that's swallowed a lifetime's worth of petty refuse looks like, start making permanent shelf space for one heck of a mental image.
That's probably the anomaly in a show that traffics more in suggestion than shock value. Nigerian-born artist Ifeoma U. Anyaeji's technique is beautiful right up until the moment you realize she's woven the entire piece from non-biodegradable plastic bags — and then resumes being beautiful again almost immediately thereafter.
In the little over two months the exhibit has been open, the Palmer has experienced a 32 percent bump in attendance and upward of 1,000 visitors per week.
"It demonstrates to me very clearly the impact this show is having," Coe said.
That and she's using a metal water bottle now.
Putting thoughts of the recycling bin on hold for a second, "Plastic Entanglements" may represent the way — or at least a way— forward for the Palmer, which faces the same challenge as any other entity looking to remain essential and relevant. Coe's attainable goals include engaging every student milling about University Park.
Maybe it helps to get them young.
Jennifer Wagner-Lawlor is an associate professor of women's studies and English at Penn State who curated "Plastic Entanglements" with Joyce Robinson and Heather Davis. She was visiting the museum recently and overheard a young child who was concerned over the fate of some of the animals featured in the exhibit.
Wagner-Lawlor was delighted to watch the boy's parents use the opportunity to give the family's home recycling bin some promo time.
"I love listening to parents who come in with little kids," Wagner-Lawlor said.
The 60 contributed works were divided into three categories across two rooms — The Archive, The Entangled Present and Speculative Futures. Getting the divide right took time, but it's difficult to argue with the final result.
"It's being presented in a way that's striking and draws people in," Wagner-Lawlor said.
"Plastic Entanglements" will remain open at the Palmer through June 17 before embarking on a national tour. In July, the museum will mount "When the Water Rises," a collection of paintings by contemporary artist Julie Heffernan that offer a response to environmental disaster.
Coe said the green theme will not become a fixture at the Palmer, but moving forward she'll be looking for other opportunities for interdisciplinary engagement within the university.
