Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes her terrible circumstances via the Underground Railroad, imagined as a train running under America.
2."Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany & Jack Thorne (Pottermore: $29.99) This script from the West End play finds adult Harry Potter, the father of three children, working at the Ministry of Magic.
3."The Girls," by Emma Cline (Random House: $27) A teenager is drawn into a cult during the late 1960s.
4."The Black Widow," by Daniel Silva (Harper: $27.99) After a bomb attack in Paris, art restorer/spy Gabriel Allon must eliminate an ISIS operative before he strikes again.
5."Truly Madly Guilty," by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron: $26.99) Three couples deal with the lingering aftermath of a backyard barbecue gone awry.
6."The Woman in Cabin 10," by Ruth Ware (Scout Press: $26) A travel magazine journalist on a luxury cruise witnesses a passenger going overboard - or did she?
7."All the Light We Cannot See," by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $27) A blind French girl and a German teen struggle in occupied France during World War II.
8."Before the Fall," by Noah Hawley (Grand Central: $26) Conspiracy theories arise when a private jet carrying several elite passengers crashes with only two survivors.
9."Sweetbitter," by Stephanie Danler (Knopf: $25) While working at a restaurant, a woman experiences a sensual awakening.
10."A Hero of France," by Alan Furst (Random House: $27) A French resistance leader and his motley team of fighters aid the French in Nazi-occupied Paris.
