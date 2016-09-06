Celebrities

September 6, 2016 10:36 AM

Greta Van Susteren out as Fox News host

Greta Van Susteren is out as a nighttime host on Fox News Channel, replaced temporarily by Brit Hume starting Tuesday.

NEW YORK

Greta Van Susteren is out as a nighttime host on Fox News Channel, replaced temporarily by Brit Hume starting Tuesday.

Fox did not publicly explain Van Susteren's abrupt exit after 14 years, although a person close to the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity described it as a financial disagreement. Van Susteren was not immediately available for comment, and the news wasn't reflected on her popular blog or Twitter feed.

The Washington-based lawyer came to Fox from CNN 14 years ago. For several years, her "On the Record" program aired at 10 p.m. ET, but moved to 7 p.m. when Fox gave a prime-time show to Megyn Kelly.

Hume is a senior political commentator for Fox. He said he's taking on Van Susteren's show through the election.

