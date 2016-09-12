New mural latest project in Buffalo public art initiative

A new mural is being unveiled in Buffalo as part of an ongoing public art initiative.
The mural is on the work of artist Daniel Galas and is painted on the side of a brick industrial building.
The artist, along with leaders from the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and Erie County will be at Koch Metal Spinning for the 10 a.m. unveiling Monday.
The art gallery launched the public art initiative in partnership with the county in 2013. It's meant to expand public interaction with artists and their work and promote the art gallery's educational and artistic programming.
