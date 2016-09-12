Celebrities

September 12, 2016 8:39 PM

Kirstie Alley joins 'Scream Queens' for its sophomore season

Kirstie Alley is joining the second-season cast of Fox TV's "Scream Queens."

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Kirstie Alley is joining the second-season cast of Fox TV's "Scream Queens."

The show's setting is moving from a college campus to a hospital with a dark past that handles bizarre medical cases. Alley will play the hospital's devious administrator, Fox said Monday.

Previously announced "Scream Queens" newcomers include John Stamos, Taylor Lautner and James Earl. The show's returning stars include Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts and Lea Michele.

The new season of "Scream Queens" begins 9 p.m. EDT Sept. 20.

Related content

Celebrities

Comments

Videos

How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

View more video

Entertainment Videos