Winners to be revealed from annual ArtPrize competition

The winners of this year's ArtPrize competition are being announced during an event in Grand Rapids.
On Friday night, the winners of $500,000 in cash prizes from the eighth annual event will be revealed at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.
The public voted in recent weeks on its favorite entries using mobile devices and the ArtPrize website. Awards of $200,000 are decided by public vote and an expert jury, and an additional $100,000 in prizes is awarded to the top entries in each category.
Displays are at venues throughout Grand Rapids and the event is a big tourism draw for the region, attracting visitors from around the world. This year's event included more than 1,400 entries by artists representing 44 countries and 40 U.S. states and territories.
---
Online:
http://www.artprize.org
