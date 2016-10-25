'Pitch Perfect' vocal producer leads class at Jackson Creek

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration Pause

0:54 Milesburg resident talks flood mitigation

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

1:15 Art in Penns Valley

0:47 Fan reaction to Penn State win

1:47 White Out Game

0:52 The Tailgating Pups of Penn State

1:24 The Delivery Man: delivering food via wagon one order at a time