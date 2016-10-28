The Latest: Indians blank Cubs 1-0 for 2-1 World Series lead

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg Pause

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit

1:15 Art in Penns Valley

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

3:10 Trump on newly discovered Clinton emails: at last justice will be done

2:16 Linebackers Cabinda and Bell talk about their return

2:21 Franklin celebrated Ohio win but has moved on to Purdue