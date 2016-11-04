Thousands evacuated as power outage hits Las Vegas resort

1:40 Fans in downtown State College Pause

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

0:47 Fan reaction to Penn State win

3:45 James Franklin talks "steady progress"

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

2:34 Gifted - official trailer

1:50 Bull-Moose Party of Penn State invites fellow students to talk