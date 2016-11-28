Controversy in Russia over Holocaust ice dance

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State Pause

0:49 Fans unveil new Penn State-wrapped RV

0:56 Penn State wins Big Ten East

0:40 Penn State professor calls on all to recognize common ground

1:22 Book a flight, get your tickets, we're going to Indianapolis

0:45 Penn State celebrates winning the Big Ten East

2:50 What Thanksgiving dinner in space looks like

4:22 James Franklin praises seniors for commitment to team

1:44 Richard Sleigh performs "Honeydripper"