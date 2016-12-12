Experts to teach NC storm victims how to preserve heirlooms

Preservation experts are coming to Tarboro to teach victims of Hurricane Matthew how to preserve damaged treasures such as photos, artwork, quilts and other heirlooms.
Experts from the emergency support team at the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will lead a session from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Edgecombe County Disaster Recovery Center on West Howard Avenue.
For example, the experts will demonstrate how to rinse photographs gently in clean water and air dry them on a plastic screen or paper towel. Photographs also can be hung with plastic clothes pins.
Other items can be air-dried inside, using fans, open windows, air conditioners or dehumidifiers.
