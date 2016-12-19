Reputed gang member found guilty of murder

A reputed Hartford street gang member has been found guilty of killing a man in 2011.
A federal court jury in New Haven on Monday found 27-year-old Arthur Stanley guilty in the killing of 23-year-old Keith Washington of Windsor.
Prosecutors say Stanley shot Washington because he was looking to improve his standing in the West Hell gang and meant to target a rival gang member who was standing near Washington. He was among 25 people arrested in a May 2014 crackdown on gang activity in Hartford's North End.
Stanley's lawyers have said that the government's case was based in part on the testimony of unreliable jailhouse informants.
Stanley faces a mandatory term of life in prison at his scheduled sentencing hearing on March 14.
