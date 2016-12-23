What is 'om telolet om?' Meme's origins in Indonesia

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football Pause

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

1:46 Blade Runner 2049 Announcement

0:19 State College's Pete Haffner reacts to being named all-state in football

0:31 Flooding in the Philipsburg area

1:04 State College holiday display

1:21 McSorley and Barkley say building all year for Rose Bowl