Vandalized Hollywood sign now reads 'Hollyweed'

2:19 What advice did James Franklin give his players at the Rose Bowl? Pause

1:54 PSU welcomed at Disneyland for Rose Bowl

2:02 Hundreds of people, thousands of flowers

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:52 McSorley and Barkley talk USC defense

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide