Ani DiFranco working on memoir about 'eventful' life

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made Pause

1:26 Trump jokes about dad's female supporters

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:24 Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers