Martin Luther King to be honored at Empire State Plaza

The state's official Martin Luther King Day observance is being held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center adjacent to the Capitol.
Emmy-winning violinist Damien Escobar will join the Syracuse Children's Chorus and others in performing at the annual event. Escobar appeared on the NBC hit show "America's Got Talent" and has performed on numerous talk shows and at the White House.
Education advocate Geoffrey Canada will deliver the keynote address. He's an internationally recognized advocate for children and innovator in the field of education.
There will be a performance by actress and singer Tina Fabrique, best known for her award-winning portrayal of Ella Fitzgerald in "Ella" in regional theaters.
The event starts at 9:30 a.m. Monday and will be aired live on numerous Time Warner Cable channels.
